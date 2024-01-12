Fayetteville police investigate shooting that left 32-year-old man dead

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Jonathan Connell.

FPD said Connell was found dead Thursday after officers responded to a shots fired call about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive.

Fayetteville Police Department

The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. . Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

