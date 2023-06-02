Juneteenth Jubilee returns to Fayetteville's Festival Park

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) -- Downtown Fayetteville is preparing for the 2nd annual Juneteenth Jubilee.

This two-day event begins on Saturday, June 17, in Festival Park.

Attendees can expect a cultural celebration with art, food, vendors, and activities for all ages.

From 3 pm - 9 pm, Saturday delivers a 1970s vibe featuring performances by Grammy Award-winning funk R &B artist Rose Royce and Fayetteville's own The Fatback Band.

While the music plays, festival organizers encourage everyone to "pull up their socks and lace up their roller skates" for an Old School Skate Jam near the main stage. Skates are provided. A small fee will be required to participate.

In addition to the Festival Park activities, the area's Can-Do Coldwell Banker Trolley transforms into the "Can You Dig It" Trolley for a curated educational tour of Black Fayetteville in the 1970s.

The festivities continue on Sunday, June 18, from 2 pm - 6 pm. Sunday's event highlights gospel and soul performances featuring Motown Gospel recording artist Tye Tribbett. Tribett is a multi-Grammy Award and Soul Train Music Award winner.

For more information, go the visitdowntownfayetteville.com.

