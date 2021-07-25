21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Fayetteville around 1 a.m.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Sunday.
It was just hours after another motorcyclist was killed in a four-vehicle crash on the other side of the city.
Sunday's crash happened around 1:10 am along Ramsey Street near Tallstone Drive.
Police said the preliminary investigation shows that a white 2009 Dodge Charger hit a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Norman Farrell, died at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the Dodge Charger took off on foot after the crash, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the crash investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
