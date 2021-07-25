21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Fayetteville around 1 a.m.

EMBED <>More Videos

21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Fayetteville around 1 a.m.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Sunday.

It was just hours after another motorcyclist was killed in a four-vehicle crash on the other side of the city.

Sunday's crash happened around 1:10 am along Ramsey Street near Tallstone Drive.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows that a white 2009 Dodge Charger hit a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Norman Farrell, died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Charger took off on foot after the crash, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilletraffic fatalitiescar crashmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed, teen airlifted in 4-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Where Curzan placed in the 100-meter butterfly semifinals
Retired SC officer killed by deputy fired in 2019: Deputies
Imprisoned 'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala, 77, dies in California
Comedian Jackie Mason dies at 93
UNC football player autographs, sells shirts as part of new NCAA rules
Show More
New legislation would require women to sign up for potential draft
Rubber duckies help raise money for youth programs
Vaccines are 'personal decision,' Hillsong Church founder says
Bumble match turns in Jan. 6 suspect who allegedly whipped police
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?
More TOP STORIES News