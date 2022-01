FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a car Friday evening in Fayetteville.The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Raeford Road near Ireland Drive.Police said the motorcyclist died at the hospital. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.Fayetteville Police are investigating the crash.Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).