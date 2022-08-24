New arena football team coming to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Arena football is returning to the Sandhills.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Arena League announced the formation of the Fayetteville Mustangs.

The news unfolded at the Crown Coliseum, where the team will play.

The season is set to kick off next summer.

The Mustangs will be Fayetteville's seventh arena team. Another team, the Carolina Predators, supposed to make their debut at the Crown Coliseum this past spring but pandemic-related problems forced the team to postpone the season.

Fayetteville last had an arena football team when the Cape Fear Heroes competed in 2019.