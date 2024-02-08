Parents of Fayetteville native Josh Williams hopeful for 2nd Super Bowl win

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville State University alum Joshua Wiliams is headed back to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row and there's no question over if his parents are proud of him.

"It was a huge thing. We didn't put it up," said George Williams showing off a poster gifted to the family. "This is an interception against the San Francisco 49ers last year. "

Last year, ABC11 sat down exclusively with Sheena and George Williams, the parents of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Josh Williams. Their makeshift shrine of their son's accomplishments has grown. Two hats are on full display from both the championship last year and the conference championship.

"He changed his number from 23 to 2," George said. " Number 2 is the number he wore at Fayetteville State."

As the 24-year-old player prepares to play in Super Bowl LVIII, his parents are beaming with excitement.

"It's an amazing feeling. We're excited, especially for Joshua," said Sheena Williams.

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. In photos Williams' parents showed ABC11, they were excited to congratulate him in person on the field. His father had words for the opponent moments before the big win.

"We were around Eagles fans. He stood up and said 'Okay guys, you guys have done well so far. Kansas City will take it from here', and they did," said Sheena Williams.

Williams' parents told ABC11 their son is paving the way for HBCU athletes wanting to go to the league. Fayetteville State University congratulated him on his second AFC Championship stating on Facebook that a Chiefs win is a Bronco win.

"He's a very humble kid," said his mother. "People that know him ask 'when can Joshua come?' or the little kids say 'when is he coming home? We want to see him.'"

Williams has had a busy year of giving back to the community that raised him. Within weeks of returning home from Super Bowl 57, he read to Loyd Auman Elementary School students.

A few months later he received the highest honor in Fayetteville, a Key to the City.

There is a strong possibility their son could become a back-to-back Super Bowl champ. For the second year in a row, his dad has predictions of his own.

"We're coming back with a ring," said his father.