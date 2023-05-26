Fire, smoke and water damages condominiums in Fayetteville; Tenants and pets safe

Some people in Fayetteville are looking for a new place to call home after a fire damaged several apartments Friday at Stewarts Creek Condominiums.

Battalion Chief Kevin Dove, with the Fayetteville Fire Department, confirms everyone got out safely. He said twelve units were affected by the fire and three others received water and smoke damage.

Firefighters did safely rescue three dogs and one cat and all appear to be okay, the chief said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, the chief said they believe it started in a lower unit and went up a back wall.

Fifty-one firefighters worked the fire from three different fire departments.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.