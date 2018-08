Theo Trammell

A Fayetteville pastor and homeless shelter employee has been accused of inappropriately touching a resident.Theon Trammell was charged Friday with sexual battery.The pastor is an employee at New Life Mission, a men's homeless shelter located on Maloney Avenue.According to the arrest warrant, Trammell "willfully fondled" the 18-year-old victim.Trammell was booked in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $1000 bond.He's due in court on July 13.