Hundreds march in support of local law enforcement in Fayetteville

#NEW: @FayettevillePD Chief Gina Hawkins and other officers are in attendance, planning to walk with the large crowd. Organizers say they are only here to show support for law enforcement. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/iwCkmoBw7C — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 9, 2020

People are starting to gather in the Cumberland County Courthouse parking lot. They’re preparing to do a peaceful walk of support for the sheriff’s office and @FayettevillePD @Sheriff_EWright. They plan to provide 420 officers with care packages. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/srWpAgZban — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 9, 2020

NEW: We’re at the @FayettevillePD headquarters where counterprotesters are chanting “no justice, no peace” while the people marching are chanting “USA, USA, USA” @ABC11_WTVD https://t.co/kpmG0hBlgs pic.twitter.com/I952SxsgGy — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 9, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people in support of Fayetteville law enforcement clashed with counterprotesters in front of the Fayetteville Police Department headquarters Thursday evening.Earlier in the day, demonstrators in support of law enforcement gathered in front of the Cumberland County Courthouse parking lot to do a peaceful walk, alongside Fayetteville Police Department Chief Gina Hawkins and other officers, to support for the Fayetteville Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.The group planned to provide 420 officers with care packages through the 'Citizens Cares Project' that included a $55 gift card for a dinner at a local restaurant, a handwritten note of encouragement and a Bible verse referencing protection as well as non-perishable foods and hand sanitizer, according to the Fayetteville Police Foundation Facebook page.As demonstrators moved toward the headquarters, counter-protesters joined in by walking alongside the group chanting "No justice, no peace." When demonstrators arrived at the Fayetteville Police Department headquarters, the group began cheering "USA, USA, USA," while waving the American and Thin Blue Line flag.The clash of ideals made for a tense situation in front of the headquarters as counter-protestors were surrounded by law enforcement supporters.