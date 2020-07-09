Society

Hundreds march in support of local law enforcement in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people in support of Fayetteville law enforcement clashed with counterprotesters in front of the Fayetteville Police Department headquarters Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, demonstrators in support of law enforcement gathered in front of the Cumberland County Courthouse parking lot to do a peaceful walk, alongside Fayetteville Police Department Chief Gina Hawkins and other officers, to support for the Fayetteville Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.



The group planned to provide 420 officers with care packages through the 'Citizens Cares Project' that included a $55 gift card for a dinner at a local restaurant, a handwritten note of encouragement and a Bible verse referencing protection as well as non-perishable foods and hand sanitizer, according to the Fayetteville Police Foundation Facebook page.


As demonstrators moved toward the headquarters, counter-protesters joined in by walking alongside the group chanting "No justice, no peace." When demonstrators arrived at the Fayetteville Police Department headquarters, the group began cheering "USA, USA, USA," while waving the American and Thin Blue Line flag.

The clash of ideals made for a tense situation in front of the headquarters as counter-protestors were surrounded by law enforcement supporters.


