Fayetteville police ID motorcyclist who died in Fayetteville crash

Fayetteville police have identified the person who died following a multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville Thursday morning.Police said Barry L. West, 31, the driver of the motorcycle, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.Authorities also said that the driver of the 2008 Toyota Corolla, 43-year-old Erica Baldwin, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical with non-life threatening injuries.The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on Cliffdale Road near the intersection of Prestige Boulevard.Cliffdale Road was closed between Rim Road and Prestige Boulevard; it reopened just before 2 p.m.