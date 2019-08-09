Fayetteville Police investigate after man fatally shot inside vehicle

Cliffdale Road is currently closed between Skibo Road and Lynhurst Drive as we investigate a shooting.



Use Raeford Road or Morganton Road as an alternate route. — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) August 9, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the 5900 block of Cliffdale Road.It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.He was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.The name of the victim is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.Cliffdale Road remained closed late Thursday night during the investigation and drivers are asked to use Morganton Road or Raeford Road as an alternate route.The roadway is expected to remain closed through at least 2 a.m.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. T. Hall with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2934 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).The Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers program is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.