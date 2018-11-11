Fayetteville police locate vehicle belonging to missing shooting victim

Kendrick McArthur

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police located a vehicle they believe belonged to a man who went missing after a shooting in late October.

Officials say 42-year-old Kendrick McArthur disappeared in late October after a shooting in Fayetteville.

On Sunday, exactly two weeks after the shooting, McArthur's family members found his car in a heavily-wooded area along Shaw Mill Road and Meharry Drive and notified police.

The vehicle located was a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer, according to a Fayetteville police spokesperson.

McArthur's vehicle


So far, it has not been confirmed whether McArthur's body was found along with the car.

In early November, police charged two men in connection with the shooting.

54-year-old James Nixon was charged with accessory after the fact of assault and resisting, delaying and obstructing law enforcement.

Additionally, 56-year-old Victor Cameron was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

From left to right: James Nixon and Victor Cameron

