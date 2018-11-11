McArthur's vehicle

From left to right: James Nixon and Victor Cameron

Fayetteville police located a vehicle they believe belonged to a man who went missing after a shooting in late October.Officials say 42-year-old Kendrick McArthur disappeared in late October after a shooting in Fayetteville.On Sunday, exactly two weeks after the shooting, McArthur's family members found his car in a heavily-wooded area along Shaw Mill Road and Meharry Drive and notified police.The vehicle located was a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer, according to a Fayetteville police spokesperson.So far, it has not been confirmed whether McArthur's body was found along with the car.In early November, police charged two men in connection with the shooting.54-year-old James Nixon was charged with accessory after the fact of assault and resisting, delaying and obstructing law enforcement.Additionally, 56-year-old Victor Cameron was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.