Fayetteville police looking to identify suspect in Zaxby's robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a robbery at Zaxby's Friday night.

It happened at the location in the 2100 block of Skibo Road around 9:45 p.m.

Police said the man entered the business and passed a note to an employee demanding money. He then took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective R. Southerland with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-1851 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
