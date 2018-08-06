Fayetteville Police search for 2 men in armed robbery of Cook Out restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect sought in robbery of Fayetteville Cook-Out.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are searching for two men who robbed the Cook Out restaurant on Cliffdale Road. The robbery happened Monday morning shortly before 4 a.m.

"For the past few years, we have been dealing with break-ins and loud music especially with the Cook Out right there," said resident Mary McCaskey, who lives close to the fast-food establishment.

Fayetteville Police said two men entered the business as employees were cleaning up for the night. The suspects had firearms and forced the employees to the ground.

The manager was taken to a safe and forced to hand over money. The two suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"I heard sirens going off, but I kind of brushed it off because it didn't seem like anything new around these parts," said resident Matthew McCaskey.

Detectives have obtained an image from the store's surveillance system of one of the suspects and are requesting the public's help identifying him.



The first suspect is described as a black man, 20-25 years of age, 6 foot tall with a slender build, brown eyes, wearing a black hoodie with a gray hoodie underneath, black work pants, black shoes, a red bandanna over his face, black leather gloves, and armed with a firearm.

The second suspect is described as a black man, 20-25 years of age, 5'11" with a slender build, wearing a black hoodie, unknown pants/shoes, a red bandanna over his face, black gloves, and armed with a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective M. Harter with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-0143 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
restaurantfast food restaurantarmed robberyFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family and friends gather to remember young mother killed in Durham
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
Do you recognize this urn that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach?
Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
NASCAR chairman taking leave of absence after DWI, drug arrest
Expungement clinic in Fayetteville aims to get convictions cleared
Judge prevents finalizing North Carolina ballots for now
Show More
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
Durham adopts resolution to protect women against discrimination
Warrants: Driver of stolen vehicle in deadly Durham chase admits to using crack, drinking alcohol before collision
ABC11's Kaplan: Cooper vs. NCGA saga is all about the basics
More News