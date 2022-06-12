Fayetteville Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a sexual assault early Sunday.
Police said that shortly before 2 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Shaw Road where a woman had been attacked after the suspect forced his way into the home.
Police said the suspect was last seen driving a black, heavy-duty "dually" truck.
He is described as a Black man, approximately 5'8" tall and weighing 160 pounds with a low afro style haircut. He was also described as approximately 25 years of age with a strong build. He was wearing light-colored blue jeans, a blue shirt, a light jacket, tennis shoes, and a gray knitted cap with a brim.
The investigation suggests that the victim was randomly identified and assaulted by the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective A. Blake with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1542 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically,
Fayetteville Police seek public's help finding sexual assault suspect
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News