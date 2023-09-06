Fayetteville woman buys Powerball ticket on beach trip, returns home with $1 million winner

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville newlyweds have a million reasons to celebrate.

April Royal spent her Labor Day weekend at the beach and came home Monday with a $1 million Powerball ticket.

Royal said she and her husband bought a $2 Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing from the Circle K on North Howe Street in Southport.

She said she "didn't think about it" until they drove home Monday.

April Royal is all smiles after a wedding, a beach trip, and a $1 million Powerball win. North Carolina Education Lottery

When they checked the numbers, they had to pull over to verify that they won. Her ticket matched all five white balls. The odds were 1 in 11.6 million.

"We're still in shock," Royal said. "And here I am driving in all of Labor Day traffic."

On Tuesday, the couple went to Raleigh to claim their prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Royal took home $712,501. She said they would use the money to invest, pay off some bills, and take a honeymoon.

The couple married in July.

Royal's win was one of two $1 million prizes won nationally in Saturday's drawing.

Wednesday night's jackpot was at $461 million.

