Fayetteville business owners along Hay Street take down boards

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some downtown Fayetteville business owners are leading the charge in removing boards from their businesses after the third day of protests in the city.

On Monday night, Fayetteville officers kneeled in solidarity with protesters. For many, it was a sign that both sides could find common ground.

"That deep breathe that all the protesters took. I heard it. I was watching live," said Jerry McDonald.

McDonald and Paco Gonzalez run Yellow Crayons, a t-shirt printing company along the historic Hay Street.

After Saturday night's unrest, they along with most business owners in the district boarded up out of fear things could turn destructive again.

"It was a precaution thing, but also out of solidarity with our neighbors who didn't have their windows busted out to show that we're with you downtown," said Gonzalez.

Fort Bragg soldiers deployed to Washington as Trump considers using US military to quell protesters

After Monday night's symbol of unity and hope, the business owners and several others spent Tuesday morning removing the boards. McDonald hopes to re-purpose them once hurricane season hits. He calls their messages too powerful to throw away.

"You've got some artwork that is so great, that it's got to stay up," said McDonald.
