2 charged in Fayetteville cold case after rape kit tested 30 years later

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said they have charged two men in a rape case that had gone unsolved for 30 years.The rape happened in February of 1990.The victim told police she was staying at a motel in the 2300 block of Gillespie Street when she was raped and robbed of her belongings.The initial investigation in 1990 went unsolved but the sex assault kit from the case was recently tested using funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance's FY2016 National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant.Jack Blackwell Sr., 59, of Fayetteville and Bruce Wayne Miller, 56, of Spring Lake have both been charged with first-degree rape and common law robbery.Blackwell has been arrested and is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Facility on a $50,000 secured bond.Miller is in jail in Coleman Medium Federal Correctional Institution Florida on charges stemming from the robbery of a convenience store.Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.