Fayetteville's Republican leaders weigh in on Trump's indictment

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Republican leaders are speaking out about the unprecedented indictment of former President Donald Trump. Those in Fayetteville said that despite Trump's legal issues, this could backfire and turn into a win for the former president. They also said this is fueled by Trump's stance as a polarizing figure and challenge the validity of the indictment.

"I believe this is a case without merit. I also believe that this will guarantee Trump's 2024 nomination. I truly believe that this is a political stunt," said Mikele Quinlan, the president of the Fayetteville Republican Women's Club.

Quinlan points out that many Republicans' anger about Trump's indictment is galvanizing the party, building support for Trump's next presidential run.

"I think that Democrats are terrified of winning that nomination to become president again. And I think most importantly, I think that this is leaving the door wide open to do the same thing to President Biden or anyone else that could currently be in office," she said.

"The national Republicans will want to return the favor sometime in the future to a former Democrat president. I just don't think...what appears to be this crime, justifies an arrest," said Mayor Pro Tem Johnny Dawkins of the Fayetteville City Council.

Though Dawkins admits the full details of the case against Trump are still unknown to the public. The states' GOP Chairman Michael Whatley blasted the indictment on Facebook, stating:

"The indictment of Donald J. Trump is a blatant abuse of power by an out-of-control prosecutor which shows utter disdain for the rule of law and a dangerous weaponization of his office for purely partisan purposes."

State Congressman and Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee Richard Hudson also weighed in, saying:

"Extreme partisan Democrats are weaponizing our judicial system against President Donald Trump in an unprecedented abuse of power. History will remember this as a dark day."

It is still not clear what charges Trump will face. The indictment is under seal.