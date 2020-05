Two images of the robbery suspect. Fayetteville Police Department

The suspect was last seen leaving in this older-model gold Honda Pilot. Fayetteville Police Department

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are asking for help in identifying a man caught on camera robbing a Circle K convenience store last month.The robber threatened to shoot the clerk as he made off with $600 worth of lighters.The robbery happened at 2001 Skibo Road on April 9.The robber drove off in an older-model gold Honda Pilot.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2525, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).