Fayetteville Police release images of getaway car in shooting into home, vehicle

Image of the suspect vehicle in the Catalina Road shooting. (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a shooting into an occupied home on April 10.

It happened in the 2900 block of Catalina Road.

Police said they suspect someone in a car shot at the residence and also at an unoccupied vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Image of the suspect vehicle in the Catalina Road shooting.

Fayetteville Police Department



On Monday, police released images of the suspect vehicle. Detectives are looking for help identifying the suspects or their vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective T. Newman with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 309-0278 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted anonymously at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.
