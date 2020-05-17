Man shot several times after disturbance in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that occurred on Chandler Street.Authorities said it happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Chandler Street and William Clark Road.Officers found a man along the 3200 of Chandler Street. He had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.A preliminary investigation revealed there was a disturbance prior to the shooting and a subject on scene was identified as the shooter. That person is cooperating with detectives.Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-703-3499, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.