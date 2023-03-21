Domestic disturbance leaves 20-year-old dead in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said a 20-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting Tuesday.

Shahid Roszik Page was shot in the chest and died from his injuries, FPD said.

The shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Enoch Avenue.

Officers responded there for a domestic disturbance and found an injured woman outside the home and found Page's body inside.

The incident did not appear to be random and there is no apparent threat to the public, investigators said. No charges have been filed.

It's Fayetteville's seventh homicide of 2023.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.