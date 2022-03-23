FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place Saturday evening at the Baymont Ramada Hotel in Fayetteville.
Fayetteville police say the shooting outside the Baymont Ramada hotel during the weekend stemmed from a fight between rival motorcycle gang organizations: Hells Angels, Red Devils, Infamous Ryders and La Familia.
The brawl left six people shot, three of them dead.
Gang Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department determined that an incident that happened at a neighboring gas station earlier in the day was related to the shooting later that evening. Officers have charged and arrested two people Dalton Emmanuel Laperriere, 26 and Kerry Helms Lawing, 49, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy in relation to the aggravated assault at the gas station.
The investigation into both incidents remains ongoing and is a collaborative effort between local and federal agencies. Detectives are utilizing numerous investigative tools to assist them with their investigation, including over 150 surveillance systems that are located throughout the city of Fayetteville.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.
Two suspects arrested in fatal Fayetteville shooting investigation
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News