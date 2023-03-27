Fayetteville police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is in custody in Fayetteville after a fatal shooting Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 200 block of Gertrude Street for reports of a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where one person died from his injuries.

The victim's names have not been released.

Police said the shooting is an isolate incident.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org