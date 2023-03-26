Disturbance between mom, son leads to shooting, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A disturbance between a mother and son led to a shooting, Fayetteville Police said Sunday morning.

The FPD's Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating the incident that happened about 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Durant Drive.

Responding officers found a man with two gunshot wounds. He was described as stable and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The shooting happened at an apartment on Durant Road. Fayetteville Police Department

Investigators said the mother and her adult son both produced weapons during a disturbance that escalated and the mom shot her son twice.

The mother has been taken into custody. Police did not name the woman or her son.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective D. O'Hara at (910) 303-4220 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.