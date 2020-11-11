Fayetteville man killed in shooting in convenience store parking lot; police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a convenience store parking lot Tuesday night.
Officials said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Murchison Road in the Quick 'n Go Tobacco Store parking lot. Dajuan Mcdonald, 25, died from the shooting.
Officers found Mcdonald with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said McDonald lived in Fayetteville.
Fayetteville police said the shooting is not related to the recent trend in violent robberies.
Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and that there was a disturbance prior to the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Nevitt at (910) 703-3499.
