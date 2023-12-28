Man killed in Fayetteville shooting identified

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting on Dec. 22.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, 44-year-old Naeem Syed was shot and killed in the area of Orange Street and Chance Street.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the lead Detective T. Kiger at (910)705-6527. If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.