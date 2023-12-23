Man killed in overnight shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were called to the area of Orange Street and Chance Street just after 11 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the lead Detective T. Kiger at (910)705-6527. If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.