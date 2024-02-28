Fayetteville Police in standoff with barricaded suspect inside home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are at a home where a person wanted by authorities is barricaded inside Tuesday night.

The standoff on Previs Road started before 4 p.m. and continued past 9 p.m.

Police said area residents alerted them to the scene. FPD advised residents of the 2500 block that there was a heavy police presence in the area and for people coming home to prepare to be on "standby" as they enter the neighborhood.

Previs Road is blocked off for about three blocks.

The Crisis Negotiation Team and ERT, Violent Crime Apprehension Team are all at the scene working to bring the incident to a successful conclusion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.