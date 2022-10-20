Fayetteville State spearheads new development on Murchison Road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville State University is leading some major development in its community along Fayetteville's Murchison Road. The university is installing a Chick-fil-A and a Starbucks at Murchison Road on the corner of Coley Drive. The development is happening in lockstep with the city's efforts to revitalize areas around downtown.

"(T)o have a Chick-fil-A and a Starbucks in a community that has had the history of Murchison Road and the lack of investment is tremendous," said Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin.

The two franchises are coming to the university's strip mall once called Bronco Square. Now it's being renamed to Bronco Midtown to connect FSU's expanding campus to the city's downtown district, only about half a mile away.

"We want all the veins, we want all the arteries. It's a connection. It's not a stop-off," said FSU Chancellor Darrell T. Allison.

Allison said it is important that as a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), Fayetteville State continues to bring opportunities to economically distressed areas such as its own part of Fayetteville.

"When you're talking about health, when you're talking about education, it does come down to funding and resources and the lack thereof. And we understand, too, that in addition to being a strong academic institution, we are an economic engine," Allison said. "And in this case, we have a chance to kind of lead."

The city is also renaming Filter Plant Road to Bronco Village Way, acknowledging FSU's expanding economic contributions that it's been making to the city. The development comes off the heels of the university's grand opening of its business hub for entrepreneurs.

According to the mayor, the development coincides with the millions of dollars in projects that government officials have been investing in transforming this part of Fayetteville.

"The city and county and state are investing $20 million collectively to rebuild, rebrand and revitalize that community," Colvin said. "It's important to us, the people who live in that community are important to us, it's home for me, and creating job opportunities and better quality of life is what we're all about."

Fayetteville State said Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are expected to open by early 2024.