'Life-changing': Fayetteville State's digital wall highlights students' paid internships

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville State University launched a new first-of-its-kind initiative to connect students to career opportunities.

A 36-foot long, 7-foot tall digital wall gives shout-outs to Fayetteville State students with paid internships.

"A lot of people have been trying to get on the wall," said Brianna Alston, a junior at FSU."It's life-changing."

Alston's picture is on the wall.

The accounting major landed a paid internship with FedEx.

"It's been overwhelming honestly. I got to go to the NYC for the first time, and I went to the stock exchange with FedEx to do the ringing-of-the-bell ceremonies," said Alston.

She said her photo on the wall has inspired other students to ask her how they can get one, too.

Administrators said that is the strategy behind the wall, which cost $300,000.

"We also want to make sure they are graduating and getting the jobs that they want after they finish and leave us," said Yasmine Farley, Director of Career Services.

The digital wall is only a month old, but Farley said she is seeing more students in her office hoping to connect with their list of company partners.

"Seeing the excitement that they have about not only getting their name and face on this wall but the experience that they are going to get -- that they know is going to help them toward their future -- I mean it is just so valuable to me and makes my work very meaningful," said Farley.

So far, 108 students -- and counting -- have received paid internships.

The university said it wants that number to be 750 in three years.
