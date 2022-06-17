Fayetteville State University receives largest donation in school history

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville State University received its largest ever gift.
An anonymous donor agreed to give $5.7 million to support key initiatives at the school over the next three years.
The university hosted a presentation of that money at the Charles W. Chestnutt Library on campus.
ABC11 sent a crew to that presentation. Check back soon for complete details on the donation and how the money will be utilized.
