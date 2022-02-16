Fayetteville State investigating bomb threat

FSU also asked residential students to shelter in place.
"I am deeply disturbed by the recent reports of senseless bomb threats directed at HBCUs across our nation and particularly at Fayetteville State University on today," Chancellor Darrell T. Allison said. "Considering this threat, we acted quickly to ensure the health and safety of our university community. This university remains committed to our mission and vision of educating bright leaders all while making safety our first priority."
The FBI said it was aware of the bomb threat and is providing assistance to the university.
Numerous Historically Black Colleges and Universities have received threats recently and the FBI said It is too soon to say whether this incident is connected to the other recent threats.
"The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats," the FBI said in a statement.
University police closed all exits for entering the campus, except for the main exit on W.T. Brown Drive.
Campus police are also conducting sweeps of buildings and grounds to find devices that may be in suspicious packages or hidden in trash receptacles, work areas, foliage, and other obscure places.
Fayetteville Police, Cumberland County deputies, along with the SBI, Highway Patrol and other agencies are assisting.
"'I'm glad today's threat here at Fayetteville State is being investigated," a Fayetteville State professor said in a tweet. "Seeing everyone pouring out of campus, it struck me the different ways we're a community hub and the threats are a direct attack on civil rights. Safety and peace to the Bronco community."
Fayetteville State's basketball game Wednesday night has been moved to Methodist University in the March F. Riddle Center.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has information about potential threats is asked to notify campus police at (910) 672-1775 or call (800) CALL FBI or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
