Portion of major road in Durham dedicated to civil rights pioneers

Sunday, December 10, 2023 1:27PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of a busy street in Durham was renamed to honor a couple well-known for being civil rights pioneers.

Fayetteville Street between Lawson Street and Timothy Avenue near North Carolina Central University was renamed the Dr. Dock J. Jordan and Carrie Thomas Jordan Highway.

Doctor Jordan was born in 1866 in Georgia and was the son of slaves. He fought for civil rights and was a professor at NC Central from 1918 to 1939 where he established the university's first history department.

Jordan also taught and served as an administrator in secondary schools and colleges. He later died in 1943.

Carrie Thomas Jordan served as superintendent of black public schools in Durham.

