As nation faces supply shortage, a new wave of supply drivers is on the horizon

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The CDL truck driving course at Fayetteville Technical Community College has been packed since the beginning of the pandemic offering in-depth courses for those seeking a career change or looking for something new.Program director Eric Smith has nearly 30 years of experience in the trucking industry and said he saw the high demand for truck drivers long before the pandemic even started."I would get emails constantly telling me that the industry was about 200-thousand drivers short," Smith said.Since the pandemic started, he says that number has only increased. He believes people seeing the value in having goods delivered has contributed to the boom.Some of his 18 students are in the final weeks of training and understand the demand the industry calls for.Bryan Thomson is transitioning out of the military and wants to start his own business and see the country -- this course is his first step.With the news of rising gas prices and shortages looming its more important for a rebounding economy to find qualified drivers to keep the industries moving as the pandemic slowly winds down. These driver will be the backbone that revs the economy back up.