Fayetteville teen describes disturbing encounter with naked man on walk to school

Fayetteville teen accosted by nude man describes ordeal. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have released a sketch of the naked man accused of trying to grab a boy while he was walking to school Wednesday morning.

Police said the 14-year-old claims he was walking along the 6000 block of Louise Street when an unknown man approached him from a wooded area.

He said the suspect then tried to grab him; however, the teen was able to escape unharmed.

"He was pretty sick. The way he was hidden was definitely very sneaky," the 14-year-old boy told ABC11. "I looked toward the woods, and I find someone crouching or squatting per se, and they were nude."

The teen was already having a rough day. He had missed the bus and had to walk to school.

"I started screaming for dad's help. He ran out and I started crying," said the boy. "You think, this will never happen to me. The best thing to do when walking alone is be vigilant of your surroundings."

In the 911 call, the boy's father explained what happened.

"My kid was walking to school and some naked old guy tried to pull him into the woods. We gotta find this guy," he said.

Fayetteville police searched Hollywood Heights for hours. They had dogs, drones and detectives looking for the man who they believe might have been on drugs.

They don't think he's from the area.

"Most of our crimes are known offenders," Fayetteville Assistant Chief Michael Petti told ABC11. "This appears to be an unknown individual."

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s, who was between 5'6" and 5'9" in height, and has a white beard.

Detectives believe the man might be in the Skibo Road and Raeford Road areas.

Those with information are asked to call Detective D. Edmonds with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-1538 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
