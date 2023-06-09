Fayetteville teen drowns while saving child at South Carolina beach

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Fayetteville teen after he drowned while saving a child.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina said Tre 'Sean Snow was visiting Huntington Beach State Park on Tuesday when he noticed another child struggling with a bodyboard.

Tre 'Sean went in to help the child but drowned when the current overtook him.

Tre 'Sean's friends described him as selfless and charismatic. They said they were not surprised to hear he would put himself in danger to save someone else.

"Their community is really missing out on somebody who I think was going to make a big difference. He had the character and the drive to have something great," said Thomas Jackson, who owns TK's Garage and was a friend to Tre'Sean. "It's totally this kid's character to think about others and to put himself at risk to save another and it does not surprise me in the least."

Tre 'Sean was a rising junior at Douglas Byrd High School. A funeral will be held next Wednesday in Raeford.

