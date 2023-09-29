Fayetteville veterans chide lawmakers for potential government shutdown

Some in Fayetteville's military community are weighing in with their concerns about the impact of the government shutdown lurking over the weekend.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some in Fayetteville's military community are weighing in with their concerns about the impact of the government shutdown lurking over the weekend.

The possible shutdown could have a widespread impact. The White House says around 3.5 million federal workers nationwide would have to work without pay. Two million of those workers are in the military.

Almost another million federal workers would be furloughed if the shutdown happens.

"All because you've got one or two people up there who want to play hardline and hardball and mess with the people's livelihood," said Benjamin Washington, a member of the VFW Post 6018.

Veteran Claude Bright, also a member of the VFW Post 6018, told ABC11 he has been impacted by a past shutdown.

"(You) wasn't sure if you're going to be able to pay your bills, and financial wise, it kind of put a little burden on you," Bright said.

The veterans from the VFW Post 6018 acknowledge that North Carolina's military community specifically could take a major blow if the shutdown happens. Almost 96,000 of the state's service members are at risk of going without pay if the government shuts down on Sunday.

Veteran Jack C. Pines says he is wary of how this situation could spiral.

"It won't touch me this month, but if it continues across months, it will touch me because I'm on retirement pay," he said.

Pines and Washington say lawmakers opposing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's bill to keep the government open need to take more accountability and change their ways:

"They first have to understand how to be responsible, pay their bills, and follow the Constitution-- that we will never default on our obligation," Washington said.

