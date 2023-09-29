USAA offers help to those affected by potential government shutdown, but watch out for scammers

There may be options if you are affected by a potential government shutdown, but watch out for scammers.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The threat of a government shutdown is looming, and if you're one of the federal workers at risk of not getting a paycheck during the potential shutdown, there may be options for you if you need money.

USAA notified its members, that it will offer no-interest loans up to $6,000 for those members affected by a potential government shutdown on Oct. 1. According to USAA, this is a one-time, no-interest loan, equal to the amount of one net paycheck and it must be repaid within three months of getting the loan. For more information, click here.

If you don't have USAA, and you are affected by the possible shutdown and won't get a paycheck, reach out to your bank to see whether it is offering something like this.

If the shutdown happens, you do need to be on guard for scammers, as they will try to capitalize on people going without a paycheck.

Be leery of pre-approved offers such as loans or cash up front that come in the mail, online, or by phone. Also, watch out for the help-wanted ads that will pop up targeting workers going without a paycheck. Plus be on the lookout for government agency scams. This is where you'll be contacted by someone claiming to be from a government office or agency and implying that federal benefits such as Social Security or Medicaid will stop unless they receive your bank information for verification. The scam artists may spoof their phone number so it appears to be local on your caller ID.

If the shutdown does happen, one way everyone will be affected is the Federal Trade Commission. The agency that goes after scammers will be shut down.