'Downtown is on its way back:' Fayetteville Woodpeckers back in action for first time since 2019

By Chris Hemric
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The city of Fayetteville hasn't seen the Woodpeckers in action since their first season in 2019.

Fans were back in Segra Stadium to catch some much needed baseball on a warm spring evening.

The limited capacity didn't stop the fans from being excited about things getting back to a sort of normal in Fayetteville.

Kurt Junk was one of the first in the park today.

"Even though its limited capacity, it's still a very integral part of Fayetteville...I know back it 2019, it was big for bringing a lot of people together and I think doing stuff as a community again will help us start that build," said Junk.

But it's not just good for fans as the number of people brought downtown also brings new business.

Mayor Mitch Colvin is excited to see downtown come back.

"Our local businesses have been through a lot and our downtown is on its way back. And the Woodpeckers are the catalyst to that so were looking forward to great things," said Colvin.

Business are just as excited, especially one of a kind establishments like the Prima Elements Holistic Wellness Center.

Manager Adrian Burgos is happy to see more new faces.

"Sure most definitely, just bringing that amount of people back downtown is just awesome because I think they will become curious to what else is downtown," said Burgos.

As for the fans, they are happy to see the Woodpeckers take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and are ready to support the team all summer long.
