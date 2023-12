Cumberland County woman wins $100k on scratch-off

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman won the first $100,000 prize on a new $50 scratch-off game.

Francene Ray bought her $10 Million Spectacular ticket from Walmart on Legion Road in Hope Mills.

The game debuted this month and has five top prizes of $10 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings Ray took home $71,264.