North Carolina attorney general to those involved in riots: We will find and prosecute you

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is working with the FBI to find North Carolinians who were involved in the Capitol takeover last Wednesday.

His words to them: we will find and prosecute you.

"A lot of the people who did this heinous crime actually filmed themselves in the process of doing so or, immediately thereafter posted videos bragging out the violation and the insurrection," said Stein.

Social media has played an intricate role in locating rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol, which caused mass destruction and violence inside. Social media helped organized the riots and it's likely it will help bring those involved to justice.

Trump supporters who organized an effort that brought two busloads full of North Carolinians to Washington D.C. last Wednesday did not want to be identified, but the group were not a part of the chaos.

According to Stein, you have the right to protest, but the assault on the Capitol is a different story. He's received dozens upon dozens of tips that could lead to the arrest of many North Carolinians.

"There's been a lot of North Carolinians who, sadly, participated. There was even one guy waiving the North Carolina flag bringing shame on our state. It doesn't matter where you're from, if you participated in those violent acts, you broke the law and must be held accountable," said Stein.

The FBI is heading up this investigation; those involved will face federal charges.

If you have tips head to www.fbi.com.
