RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The FBI joined the search for a Raleigh bank robber who threatened tellers with a bomb.
The bank robbery happened Monday, August 5 at the SunTrust on MLK Boulevard.
Investigators said the man went into the bank around 3 p.m., handed the teller a note demanding money and put a grocery bag that he said had a bomb inside it on the counter.
The teller gave him money and he ran off. Nobody was hurt.
Surveillance cameras recorded video of the robbery.
The FBI recently posted the surveillance video to YouTube in an effort to help bring the robber to justice.
FBI joins push to find Raleigh bank robbery who used bomb to threaten tellers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More