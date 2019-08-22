FBI joins push to find Raleigh bank robbery who used bomb to threaten tellers

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The FBI joined the search for a Raleigh bank robber who threatened tellers with a bomb.

The bank robbery happened Monday, August 5 at the SunTrust on MLK Boulevard.

Investigators said the man went into the bank around 3 p.m., handed the teller a note demanding money and put a grocery bag that he said had a bomb inside it on the counter.

The teller gave him money and he ran off. Nobody was hurt.

Surveillance cameras recorded video of the robbery.

The FBI recently posted the surveillance video to YouTube in an effort to help bring the robber to justice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighbank robberyfbi
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tough conversations parents need to have with their kids
NC schools add e-cig symbol to tobacco-free zone signs
Renderings show plans for John Chavis Memorial Park
Relief from one side, anger from the other as Cooper vetoes ICE bill
Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans
Former Clayton High School principal files grievance
3 of 6 beagles rescued from China still available for adoption
Show More
Blue Cross NC to cut rates for Affordable Care Act customers
Inside Scott Crawford's new French bistro in Raleigh
Special warfare 'Robin Sage' exercise to be held in 21 counties
Police: Neighbor exposes himself to NCSU students
2018 a record-breaking year for Wake County tourism
More TOP STORIES News