New initiative joins fight against food insecurity with mobile food giveaway in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hunger continues to be an every day struggle for many in our community. Coupled with high unemployment rates and housing concerns, countless people are dealing with crippling situations.
This is why Dr. Sherri Arnold-Graham and her foundation by the same name joined the battle against food insecurity by launching an initiative called, "Feeding 5,000 at 500."
On September 14, the foundation partnered with La Fogata Restaurant, located at 500 N. McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville, to kick-off the program with a mobile food giveaway.
Homestyle Columbian and vegetarian boxed family meals were served during the drive-up event. All meals were free of charge and no-touch safety guidelines were followed.
A ministry leader and health disparity advocate with more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Arnold-Graham believes that Fayetteville and the surrounding areas need more "food insecurity fighters" to prevent people from sinking farther into despair. She stated, "This is yet another way to call attention to the plight of suffering people and show the power of God's transformative love, especially in communities where Covid-19 has disproportionately affected African American and Latino residents."
The goal is to hold 10 additional giveaways in the coming months until at least 5,000 residents have been reached.
For more information on the "Feeding 5,000 at 500" initiative, visit lighthousesignals.org.
