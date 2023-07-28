Food Bank partners with K&W Cafeteria to feed children

K&W Cafeteria provides meals Monday through Friday for the 10 weeks of summer so kids have a hot lunch while out of school.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For another year in a row, local K &W Cafeterias are partnering with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to feed hungry children in the summer.

This is a part of ABC11's stop summer hunger initiative.

Packing up meals on a Wednesday morning may not sound like fun

"Is this what you love to do? Oh yes I love it," said Evelyn McKoy general manager of the K &W off of New Bern Ave.

She said that for the past eight years, it's been her favorite part of her job.

"We are doing it for the kids to make sure they're fed. Stop hunger," she said.

During the summer, K &W serves 130 meals to children in need Monday through Friday,

This equals about 6,240 meals during the course of 10 weeks.

"They're offering two different kinds of veggies and a protein and things like meatballs are obviously kids-friendly what they're serving today, said Jennifer Caslin. of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

It's all made possible by the summer food service program and partnership with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

"They've been telling me the stuff they see at the sights, stuff they hear. The structure the kids are getting the encouragement, how excited they are to see the meals and eat the meals that's exactly what we want to hear," Caslin added.

K &W is working with 14 Food Bank Kids Summer Meals and it spreads throughout the Raleigh, Rocky Mount, Sandhills, and Wilmington areas.

"It feels great and especially when I deliver to the sites and the kids are saying the food is here, it's great," McKoy said. "It's all worthwhile."