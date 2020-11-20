Pets & Animals

Abandoned dogs attack, kill 11 goats in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Animal Services is searching for three feral dogs that have attacked and killed goats in the Westover area of Fayetteville.

In a news release, Cumberland County officials said the dogs, all German Shepherd mixes, were abandoned by an unknown person last spring. On Nov. 10, Animal Control employees said they received a report that the three white dogs were attacking goats in the area along Bonanza Drive. In total, 11 goats have been killed in three separate incidents.

"The areas the dogs have been sighted in are heavily populated, with pockets of thickly overgrown woods, which has made capturing them very difficult," said Cumberland County Animal Services director Elaine Smith in a written statement. "The dogs have also traveled more than 2.5 miles from their original sighting."

SEE MORE: Pet scams on the rise as adoptions skyrocket amid pandemic

Because the dogs run away when Animal Services employees approach them, officials are asking for the public to help them keep tabs on the dogs' location.

Animal Control said the dogs have not been aggressive towards people. They will use humane techniques to capture the dogs.

Anyone who has seen the dogs is asked to call Animal Services at 910-321-6852 Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and Saturday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Outside of those hours, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 910-323-1500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfayettevilledogsgoatwild animalsanimalscumberland county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A quarter million: America's loss, North Carolina's grief
LATEST: Some Durham elementary students could return to class in Jan.
Trump legal effort hits wall in 2 Pennsylvania cases
Carowinds to reopen temporarily for holiday festival
Hand count of Georgia presidential tally done, affirms Biden lead
'Gigafactory' vaccine production facility to bring jobs to RTP
Durham company behind keeping COVID-19 vaccine cool during transport
Show More
Months after filing taxes, many still awaiting refunds
Reverend among 3 facing more charges in Graham voting march
Fayetteville Thanksgiving food drive forced to cancel due to COVID-19
RDU expects fewer passengers during holiday season compared to 2019
Controversial NC law HB142 ends December 1
More TOP STORIES News