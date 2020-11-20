Abandoned dogs attack, kill 11 goats in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Animal Services is searching for three feral dogs that have attacked and killed goats in the Westover area of Fayetteville.In a news release, Cumberland County officials said the dogs, all German Shepherd mixes, were abandoned by an unknown person last spring. On Nov. 10, Animal Control employees said they received a report that the three white dogs were attacking goats in the area along Bonanza Drive. In total, 11 goats have been killed in three separate incidents."The areas the dogs have been sighted in are heavily populated, with pockets of thickly overgrown woods, which has made capturing them very difficult," said Cumberland County Animal Services director Elaine Smith in a written statement. "The dogs have also traveled more than 2.5 miles from their original sighting."Because the dogs run away when Animal Services employees approach them, officials are asking for the public to help them keep tabs on the dogs' location.Animal Control said the dogs have not been aggressive towards people. They will use humane techniques to capture the dogs.Anyone who has seen the dogs is asked to call Animal Services at 910-321-6852 Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and Saturday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Outside of those hours, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 910-323-1500.