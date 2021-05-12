Fidelity Investments to add 500 new jobs at RTP campus, Gov. Cooper announces

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10620135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The company said it intends to hire people from industries like hospitality and retail that were hit hard by the pandemic.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that Fidelity Investments will add new jobs to its campus in Research Triangle Park.The company said it intends "to hire candidates with strong customer service skills, including those working in industries like hospitality and retail that may have been hit hardest by the pandemic," according to a news release from the governor's office.The 500 new jobs will be part of the new Regional Center for its Personal Investing business.The company said that job candidates do not need to be licensed financial professionals."Today's announcement shows that high quality talent builds the strongest foundation for long-term business relationships," Cooper said. "Fidelity Investments has been a great partner with our state in helping to improve education and career opportunities, and we look forward to our continued success.""We are excited that Fidelity Investments continues to choose North Carolina's diverse and highly-skilled talent pool and unparalleled quality of life to grow their business," said Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders. "We look forward to expanding our workforce development partnership to include more creative and inclusive strategies for jobs recruitment and to strengthen alignment between people, skills, training and good jobs."