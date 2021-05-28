'Field of Honor' created to honor heroes on Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 500 of these flags will fly at the Exchange Club of West Raleigh Baseball Complex. All of the flags represent a person who made a sacrifice for this country.
"This country wouldn't be great without the sacrifices they've made. Some gave the ultimate sacrifice," Dave Nershi said.
The Stars and Stripes each gently placed by volunteers to create the Wake County Field of Honor.
"It's time for me to spend time with family and take a little bit of time to thank those who have done more than I could," volunteer Jim Bowdish said.
All of the proceeds benefit the Wake County Exchange Clubs, so they can continue to help people in the community. Many of the club members volunteered to place the flags including Bowdish who says he's taking a little extra time to think of our healthcare workers this year.
"They do what I certainly can't, so I have a great appreciation for them," Bowdish said.
In fact, this is the first year the Field of Honor will be displayed on Memorial Day. Last year, the pandemic pushed the event to Labor Day weekend instead. Now, they're happy to be back and better than ever.
"This just feels right because it's the right time for this event but also it's a part of the reopening and America becoming strong once again and overcoming the pandemic," Nershi said.
You can still purchase a flag this weekend too. You just come to the field at 830 Barringer Drive, Raleigh and go to the concession stand. Each flag is $35.
