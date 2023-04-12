New global headquarters for ProPharma coming to downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Downtown Raleigh is adding another big business to its impressive roster.

ProPharma has announced that it will be opening a new global headquarters in the downtown area where Father and Sons Antiques is located.

The new headquarters will serve as a research, development and innovation hub for the pharmaceutical company.

The Triangle isn't new to ProPharma. They currently have offices in Durham.

The company says the move will help in attracting and retaining top talent who are brought in by the vibrant city culture.

"The growth in downtown Raleigh over the past few years has been monumental, and we're excited to add another dimension to the city's expanding commerce and life sciences scene. We are also proud to be the first ever Research Consulting Organization to call downtown Raleigh it's home," said Michael Stromberg who is the company's chief executive officer.

The new headquarters accommodates the future growth plan of adding approximately 75-100 new roles to the Raleigh, NC headquarters over the next two years.